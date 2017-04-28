US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday.

ECOL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) traded down 2.68% during trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 116,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company earned $110.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that US Ecology will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. US Ecology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in US Ecology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in US Ecology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in US Ecology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in US Ecology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc is a provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company offers treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a range of field and industrial services. The Company operates in two business segments: Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services.

