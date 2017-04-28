Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Vetr cut Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.92 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $27.00 target price on Kinder Morgan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinder Morgan Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (KMI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/us-capital-advisors-weighs-in-on-kinder-morgan-incs-q1-2018-earnings-kmi.html.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) traded up 0.05% on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,316,542 shares. The stock has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Blenheim Capital Management BV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 535.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $210,000. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc is an energy infrastructure company. It operates through five segments. Its Natural Gas Pipelines segment is engaged in the ownership and operation of interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, and liquefied natural gas facilities, among others. Its CO2 segment is engaged in the production, transportation and marketing of carbon dioxide (CO2) to oil fields and the ownership and operation of a crude oil pipeline system, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.