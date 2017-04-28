Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -0.13

Media stories about Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties earned a media sentiment score of -0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Separately, TheStreet cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) opened at 17.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

