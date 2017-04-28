Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) Insider Buys $12,083.70 in Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) insider Willing L. Biddle acquired 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $12,083.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) traded down 2.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 4,781 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. The company has a market cap of $631.46 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

