Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Receives $18.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) traded down 1.00% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,255 shares. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm’s market capitalization is $354.38 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 547.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 148,638 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 0.8% in the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upland Software
Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.
