Unum Group Forecasted to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Stock analysts at Langen Mcalenn decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) traded down 1.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,137 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $50.27.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Unum Group by 12,121.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. SRB Corp raised its position in Unum Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 386.4% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Unum Group by 217,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $97,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Watjen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,172,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,430. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

