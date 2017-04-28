Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Universal Insurance Holdings has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) opened at 25.60 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $900.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Universal Insurance Holdings (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Universal Insurance Holdings had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/universal-insurance-holdings-inc-uve-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14-updated.html.

Universal Insurance Holdings Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (UVE) is a private personal residential homeowners insurance company in Florida. The Company performs substantially all aspects of insurance underwriting, policy issuance, general administration, and claims processing and settlement internally. The Company’s subsidiaries include Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC) and American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.