Universal Display (OLED) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Universal Display earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s analysis:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) traded down 1.87% during trading on Friday, hitting $89.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,989 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $92.30.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm earned $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th.

Several analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark Co. started coverage on Universal Display in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 47,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $3,492,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,120,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation is engaged in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED), technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The Company also supplies its OLED materials to manufacturers of OLED displays and lighting products for evaluation and for use in product development and for pre-commercial activities, and it also provides technical assistance and support to these manufacturers.

