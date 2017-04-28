Univar (UNVR) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.31

News headlines about Univar (NYSE:UNVR) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Univar earned a daily sentiment score of 0.31 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) opened at 29.83 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.17 billion. Univar has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Univar will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Univar in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Univar from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $315,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George J. Fuller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $101,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,876.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Univar

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

