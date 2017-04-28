Univar Inc (UNVR) Stake Lowered by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,642 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Univar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its stake in Univar by 6.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 645,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Univar by 81.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,309,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,854,000 after buying an additional 2,837,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Univar during the fourth quarter worth $33,131,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its stake in Univar by 269.2% in the third quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 204,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Univar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) opened at 29.83 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.17 billion. Univar Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc will post $1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/univar-inc-unvr-stake-lowered-by-parametrica-management-ltd-updated.html.

Several research firms recently commented on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Univar in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of Univar from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other Univar news, major shareholder Associates Viii Ltd. Cd&R sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $315,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George J. Fuller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $101,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,876.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company operates through four segments: Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Company’s USA segment supplies a range of commodity and specialty chemicals, as well as services to a range of end markets, including manufacturing and industrial production sectors in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.