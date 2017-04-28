Unitil (UTL) Earning Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media headlines about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have been trending positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 90 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) opened at 47.97 on Friday. Unitil has a 1-year low of $36.76 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Unitil had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post $2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.23%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company. The Company’s principal business is the local distribution of electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts and the local distribution of natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

