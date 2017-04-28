United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.08.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) opened at 120.50 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.40% and a return on equity of 41.78%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post $14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $152,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,173 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.92, for a total transaction of $196,970.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,232 shares of company stock worth $1,972,816. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $483,266,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,040,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,493,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,273,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 1,868,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,044,000 after buying an additional 105,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,266,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,567,000 after buying an additional 36,010 shares during the last quarter.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of chronic and life-threatening conditions. The Company markets and sells four commercial therapies in the United States to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH): Remodulin (treprostinil) Injection; Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution (Tyvaso); Orenitram (treprostinil) Extended-Release Tablets (Orenitram); and Adcirca (tadalafil) Tablets (Adcirca).

