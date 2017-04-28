United States Steel Co. (X) Receives $37.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several brokerages have commented on X. Vetr downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.95 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, February 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in United States Steel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 91,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in United States Steel by 6.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 14,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in United States Steel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 65,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United States Steel by 8.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) traded down 3.96% on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. 24,946,379 shares of the company were exchanged. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.89 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. United States Steel also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 51,595 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 184% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,183 put options.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.83%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

