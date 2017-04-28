United Fire Group (UFCS) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) has trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. United Fire Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) opened at 44.52 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, formerly United Fire & Casualty Company, is engaged in the business of writing property and casualty insurance and life insurance and selling annuities. The Company operates in two segments: property and casualty insurance, and life insurance. The Company’s property and casualty insurance segment consists of commercial lines insurance, including surety bonds, personal lines insurance and assumed insurance.

