United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Issues Earnings Results

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm earned $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,899,197 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. United Continental Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $76.80. United Continental Holdings also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,764 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 724 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vetr cut United Continental Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.32 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In other United Continental Holdings news, CFO Andrew C. Levy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, for a total transaction of $748,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,087.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth $113,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 134.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the third quarter worth $164,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 3.6% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

