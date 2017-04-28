Vetr Inc. Lowers United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) to Sell

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $65.32 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company lowered shares of United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Shares of United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) opened at 70.70 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings has a 12-month low of $37.41 and a 12-month high of $76.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,764 call options on the company. This is an increase of 144% compared to the typical volume of 724 call options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm earned $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings will post $7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Vetr Inc. Lowers United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) to Sell” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/united-continental-holdings-inc-ual-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-updated.html.

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Levy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $748,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,087.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter worth about $2,037,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter worth about $208,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter worth about $1,575,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter worth about $3,621,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.