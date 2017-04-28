United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,606,815 shares, a growth of 0.7% from the February 28th total of 10,537,473 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,161 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) traded down 2.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,472 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.12. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. United Bankshares had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $127.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $44.00 target price on United Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,113,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,750,000 after buying an additional 1,405,930 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,278,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,927,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,620,000 after buying an additional 467,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,843,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after buying an additional 455,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 101.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 788,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,321,000 after buying an additional 396,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc (United) is a bank holding company. The Company operates through community banking segment. United’s Banking Subsidiaries offer a range of commercial and retail banking services and products. United, through its subsidiaries, engages in community banking and offers banking products and services permitted by law and regulation.

