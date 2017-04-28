Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.55.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $438,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 610,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,508,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 623,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,842,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.78. 2,372,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Union Pacific has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $111.38. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.64%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

