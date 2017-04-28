Atria Investments LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever NV were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 2.2% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 440,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,328,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 120,860 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in Unilever NV during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co. boosted its stake in Unilever NV by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co. now owns 39,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) opened at 52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.01. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from Unilever NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised Unilever NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Unilever NV Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

