Unilever NV (UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UN shares. Barclays PLC raised shares of Unilever NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever NV in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) traded up 0.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. 1,716,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.85. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever NV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in Unilever NV by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 15,248,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,117,000 after buying an additional 926,161 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in Unilever NV by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,835,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,197,000 after buying an additional 216,810 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unilever NV by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,647,000 after buying an additional 120,860 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Unilever NV by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,971,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,030,000 after buying an additional 1,256,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Unilever NV by 30.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,690,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,649,000 after buying an additional 631,012 shares during the period. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unilever NV

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

