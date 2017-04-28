Under Armour Inc (UAA) Earns “Underperform” Rating from FBR & Co

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by stock analysts at FBR & Co in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. FBR & Co’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 35.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Vetr cut Under Armour from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.38 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) traded down 0.14% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,157 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $44.68. Under Armour also saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 19,775 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 336% compared to the average volume of 4,538 call options.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm earned $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Under Armour will post $0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

