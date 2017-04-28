Under Armour Inc (UA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UA) traded down 2.07% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 4,129,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Under Armour has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 43.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on UA shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, April 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. Mik Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,813,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 176.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 64,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 40,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDO Partners LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and youth. The Company’s segments include North America, consisting of the United States and Canada; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific; Latin America, and Connected Fitness.

