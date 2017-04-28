UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Chairman Sells $587,288.16 in Stock

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 7,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $587,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) traded down 3.50% on Friday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,416 shares. UMB Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. UMB Financial Corp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm earned $255.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post $3.70 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UMB Financial Corp’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UMB Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on UMB Financial Corp in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered UMB Financial Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation is a diversified financial holding company. The Company supplies banking services, institutional investment management, asset servicing and payment solutions to its customers in the United States and around the globe. The Company’s segments include Bank, which provides a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government and correspondent bank customers through the Company’s branches, call center, Internet banking and automated teller machine network; Institutional Investment Management, which provides equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets, and Asset Servicing, which provides services to the asset management industry, supporting a range of investment products, including mutual funds, alternative investments and managed accounts.

