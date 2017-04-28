Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean Holdings from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.38.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded down 2.83% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. 1,172,305 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a P/E ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business earned $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.61 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt-price-target-increased-to-22-00-by-analysts-at-needham-company-llc.html.

In related news, SVP David Speirs sold 44,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $666,789.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $131,180.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,317.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,816. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 497,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,291,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 272,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean Holdings

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.