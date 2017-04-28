Simmons Boosts U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Price Target to $64.50

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) had its target price raised by Simmons from $63.50 to $64.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a $76.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Howard Weil raised shares of U.S. Silica Holdings from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.54.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) opened at 42.35 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $61.49. The company’s market cap is $3.43 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.88 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

In related news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $29,310.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,487 shares in the company, valued at $407,800.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David D. Murry sold 5,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $358,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings by 4.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

