U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. U.S. Energy Corp. earned a media sentiment score of -0.05 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) opened at 0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.57 million.

About U.S. Energy Corp.

U.S. Energy Corp. (U.S. Energy) is an independent energy company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. The Company’s business activities are focused on South Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company operates through Oil and Gas segment.

