Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Loop Capital

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 39.32% from the stock’s previous close.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Vetr upgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.88 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Aegis reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 26,563,886 shares of the stock were exchanged. Twitter has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.81 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.27. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twitter will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,802 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $137,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $220,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,663,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser.

