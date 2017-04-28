TTM Technologies (TTMI) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TTM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) opened at 16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 1.39. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business earned $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.57 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hsiang Chien Tang sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $62,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton K. Alder sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $46,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,123,682 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,718. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of printed circuit board (PCB) products and is focused on technologically advanced PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions (E-M Solutions). As of January 2, 2017, the Company operated a total of 25 specialized facilities in North America and China. The Company’s segments include PCB, E-M Solutions and Corporate.

