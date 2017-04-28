TSR (TSRI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) has trended somewhat positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TSR earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) opened at 4.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.58. TSR has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/tsr-tsri-earns-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-03-updated.html.

About TSR

TSR, Inc is engaged in providing contract computer programming services to its customers. The Company provides its customers with technical computer personnel. It provides its customers with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology (IT) capabilities. The Company offers staffing capabilities in the areas of mainframe and mid-range computer operations, personal computers and client-server support, Internet and e-commerce operations, voice and data communications (including local and wide area networks), and help desk support.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.