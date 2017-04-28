Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates $31.00 Price Target for Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $31.00 price objective on Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Trustmark Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) opened at 33.73 on Monday. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. Trustmark Corp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/trustmark-corp-trmk-pt-set-at-31-00-by-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Trustmark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 8.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 138.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corp Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.