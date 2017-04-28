Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates $31.00 Price Target for Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $31.00 price objective on Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised Trustmark Corp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.
Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) opened at 33.73 on Monday. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.40.
Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.60 million. Trustmark Corp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post $1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Trustmark Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 8.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark Corp during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark Corp by 138.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trustmark Corp Company Profile
Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.
