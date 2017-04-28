TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company earned $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. TrueCar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TrueCar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

In other news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $375,893.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,160.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,115 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/truecar-inc-true-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-11-per-share-updated.html.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.