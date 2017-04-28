TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company earned $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. TrueCar’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRUE shares. Citigroup Inc started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TrueCar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TrueCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.
In other news, EVP Neeraj Gunsagar sold 25,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $375,893.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,160.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Blue Clay Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,115 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.23 billion.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc is an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company. The Company has a data-driven online platform, which features market data and analytics. The Company-branded platform is available on its TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It customizes and operates its platform on a co-branded basis for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for a range of enterprises.
