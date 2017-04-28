Trivago NV -‘s (TRVG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. Cowen and Company’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trivago NV – in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago NV – from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Trivago NV – in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Trivago NV – in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on Trivago NV – in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) traded up 12.48% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,511 shares. Trivago NV – has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4280.00.

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.91 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trivago NV – will post $0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trivago NV – during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,562,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago NV – during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago NV – during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,525,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago NV – during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, Fir Tree Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago NV – during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,623,000.

Trivago NV – Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

