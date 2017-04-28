Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Trinity Biotech plc had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) traded up 1.77% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,751 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. Trinity Biotech plc has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The stock’s market capitalization is $130.88 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/trinity-biotech-plc-trib-to-release-earnings-on-monday-updated.html.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Trinity Biotech plc from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech plc stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Trinity Biotech plc worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc (Trinity Biotech) develops, acquires, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The Company’s products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, and disorders of the liver and intestine.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.