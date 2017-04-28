Trimble Inc (TRMB) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $625-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.56 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Dougherty & Co upgraded Trimble from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Trimble in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up 8.61% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.43. 4,177,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.08. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.32 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 3,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $121,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 147,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $4,644,252.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,881 shares of company stock worth $21,364,043 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc, formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, provides technology solutions for professionals and field mobile workers. The Company operates through four segments: Engineering and Construction, Field Solutions, Mobile Solutions and Advanced Devices. The Engineering and Construction segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction, geospatial and government.

