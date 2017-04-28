TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Repurchase $100 million in Stock

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan, which allows the company to repurchase $100 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, February 28th, EventVestor reports. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Deutsche Bank AG lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC started coverage on TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) opened at 12.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. TRI Pointe Group has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $14.20.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.07 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 11,985,905 shares of TRI Pointe Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $152,940,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Repurchase $100 million in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/tri-pointe-group-tph-to-repurchase-100-million-in-shares-updated.html.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc is a homebuilder company. The Company’s operations are organized in two principal businesses, including homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operation consists of six segments: Maracay Homes, including operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.