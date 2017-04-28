TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Treehouse Foods has outperformed the industry year to date. This can be attributed to better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2016 results, wherein both earnings and sales beat the estimates and rose year over year. The company has been gaining from the Private Brands’ acquisition and favorable volume/mix, primarily in the North American Retail Grocery segment. Further, it boasts a diverse customer base, alongside focusing on healthy and organic products to boost the top-line. Though margins are declining due to acquisitions, unfavorable pricing and higher incentive compensation, the company expects Private Brands’ acquisition to stabilize margins in 2017 and 2018. Further, macroeconomic factors including input cost inflation and currency headwinds are likely to hurt profits. Nonetheless, estimates have been stable in the last seven days.”

THS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.60. 695,179 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.19. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm’s market cap is $4.98 billion.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/treehouse-foods-inc-ths-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, President Dennis F. Riordan sold 15,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,148,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 8,200 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $697,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,033,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,445,000 after buying an additional 62,546 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 11.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer. The Company’s segments include North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export. The Company manufactures a range of shelf stable, refrigerated, fresh and frozen products. Its product categories include beverages, salad dressings, snack nuts, beverage enhancers, pickles, sauces, soup and infant feeding, cereals, pasta and dry dinners, cookies and crackers, retail bakery, aseptic products, jams and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.