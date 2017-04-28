TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (TLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

TLP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) opened at 44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE:TLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. TransMontaigne Partners L.P.’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMontaigne Partners L.P. will post $3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from TransMontaigne Partners L.P.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. TransMontaigne Partners L.P.’s payout ratio is presently 135.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLP. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 11.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 2.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 410,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,927,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 48.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne Partners L.P. by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. Company Profile

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. is a terminaling and transportation company with operations in the United States along the Gulf Coast, in the Midwest, in Houston and Brownsville, Texas, along the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers, and in the Southeast. The Company operates its business in five principal business segments: Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals and Southeast terminals.

