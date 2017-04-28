TransCanada Co. (TRP) Receives $62.64 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransCanada Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.64.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransCanada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransCanada in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. 662,467 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.25 and a beta of 0.74. TransCanada has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11.

TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. TransCanada had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. TransCanada’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransCanada will post $2.10 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from TransCanada’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TransCanada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransCanada by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransCanada during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransCanada Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation is an energy infrastructure company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of North American energy infrastructure, including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and natural gas storage facilities. Its segments include Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S.

