Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact TransAlta (TAC) Stock Price

News stories about TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TransAlta earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 70 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) traded down 0.490% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.075. 5,757 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.860 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

