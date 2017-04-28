Traders Sell Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (BSX) on Strength Following Weak Earnings

Investors sold shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) on strength during trading hours on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. $25.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $64.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.02 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Boston Scientific had the 9th highest net out-flow for the day. Boston Scientific traded up $0.20 for the day and closed at $26.38The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.70%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $27.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Pratt sold 4,832 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $120,026.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,148.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Phalen sold 34,773 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $904,098.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,888,330 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

