Traders Sell Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $1,150.00 to $900.00. $1,893.20 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,024.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $131.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $6.61 for the day and closed at $924.99

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $940.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.66.

In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 233.6% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $104,664,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $879.77 and its 200-day moving average is $819.52. The firm has a market cap of $441.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.77 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 32,866 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 229% compared to the typical volume of 9,985 call options.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.45. The company earned $35.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post $7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/traders-sell-shares-of-amazon-com-inc-amzn-on-strength-on-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.