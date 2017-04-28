Traders Sell ServiceNow Inc (NOW) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) on strength during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $18.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.52 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $11.31 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, ServiceNow had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. ServiceNow traded up $0.15 for the day and closed at $84.64Specifically, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $8,657,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,972.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $205,862.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,062.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,243 shares of company stock worth $50,250,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson set a $118.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

The stock’s market capitalization is $15.72 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post $1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2,208.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,979,000 after buying an additional 3,808,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,810,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,963,721,000 after buying an additional 3,427,033 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $101,728,000. Criterion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 23.0% in the third quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,648,000 after buying an additional 468,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $36,028,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Traders Sell ServiceNow Inc (NOW) on Strength After Insider Selling” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/traders-sell-servicenow-inc-now-on-strength-on-insider-selling-updated.html.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc is provider of enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage and automate services for global enterprises. The Company offers a set of cloud-based services that automate workflow within and between departments in an enterprise. It provides workflow solutions, and focuses on service management for customer support, human resources, security operations and other enterprise departments.

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.