Traders Buy Shares of Nucor Co. (NUE) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $73.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $21.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.95 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Nucor had the 21st highest net in-flow for the day. Nucor traded down ($0.28) for the day and closed at $61.33Specifically, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $184,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $3,293,121.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,037 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,495.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,263 shares of company stock worth $5,021,549 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post $4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,873,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,877,000 after buying an additional 1,301,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nucor by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,972,000 after buying an additional 286,265 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 905.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,715,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,866,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,298,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation (Nucor) manufactures steel and steel products. The Company produces direct reduced iron (DRI) for use in its steel mills. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products and raw materials. The steel mills segment produces and distributes sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling and sheet piling) and bar steel (blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing bar, merchant bar, wire rod and special bar quality).

