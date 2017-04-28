Traders Buy McDonald's Co. (MCD) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $187.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $77.47 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, McDonald's Co. had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. McDonald's Co. traded down ($0.94) for the day and closed at $139.93Specifically, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen and Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC increased their price target on McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12. The company has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. McDonald's Co. also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 22,324 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 447% compared to the typical volume of 4,080 put options.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 136.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 444,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after buying an additional 256,785 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 6.5% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in McDonald's Co. by 21.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Co. Company Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

