Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,743 call options.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLI) traded down 0.47% on Friday, reaching $66.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,386,329 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $67.19.

About The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

