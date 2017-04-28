Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tractor Supply has performed in line with the industry in the past six months. Recently, the company reported first-quarter 2017 results wherein earnings came in line with the estimate after beating the same in the preceding two quarters. Meanwhile, the company’s revenues marginally came ahead of the estimate and grew year over year. However, the company’s comps declined in the quarter. The fall in comps is attributable to a dip in comparable transaction count and average ticket. Further, comps were primarily hurt by soft seasonal merchandise sales, along with deflationary pressure. Nevertheless, the company remains hopeful of the spring selling season, wherein it anticipates seasonal merchandise sales to witness some improvement. The company’s upcoming merchandise strategies and constant implementation of its cross-network consumer-centric growth plans further reflect its spring season prospects.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Instinet reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Tractor Supply Company to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC set a $90.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.74.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 0.42% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,281 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply Company during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

