Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $67.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $88.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tractor Supply Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Instinet reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply Company to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.96.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $61.12 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.33.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Tractor Supply Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 13,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

