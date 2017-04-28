Barclays PLC Reiterates “$90.00” Price Target for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO)

Barclays PLC set a $90.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Instinet restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply Company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 62.17 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply Company has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,015.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,586,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,432,000 after buying an additional 592,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,464,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $414,279,000 after buying an additional 218,230 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,970,000 after buying an additional 1,615,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,498,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,603,000 after buying an additional 33,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,941,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,971,000 after buying an additional 325,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

