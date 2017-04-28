Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Instinet restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.96.

Shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) opened at 62.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.24. Tractor Supply Company has a 12-month low of $61.12 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply Company will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $102,979.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,585.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter worth approximately $474,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 121.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 7.5% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply Company by 43.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

