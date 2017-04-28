Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.45. Tractor Supply Company reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tractor Supply Company.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Tractor Supply Company had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. Tractor Supply Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply Company in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a $90.00 price objective on Tractor Supply Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

In other Tractor Supply Company news, Director Edna Morris sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $102,979.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,585.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $1,089,866.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,015.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply Company by 14.4% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply Company during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) traded down 1.66% on Tuesday, hitting $63.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,469,869 shares. Tractor Supply Company has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $97.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day moving average of $71.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.24.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company is an operator of rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The Company is focused on supplying the needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. It is engaged in the retail sale of products that support the rural lifestyle.

